Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.91. 143,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,541. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.