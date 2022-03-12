Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,584. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

