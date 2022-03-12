Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.93. Clarivate shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 60,836 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clarivate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Clarivate by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 527,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

