Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 167.5% in February

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the February 13th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,270.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CLZNF stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

