Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 35,446 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Merus worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

MRUS opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

