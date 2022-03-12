Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of nLIGHT worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 48.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.05 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

