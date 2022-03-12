Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,769. Cintas has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.16. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.