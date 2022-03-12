Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CING remained flat at $$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,916. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
