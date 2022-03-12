Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CING remained flat at $$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,916. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.

Get Cingulate alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CING shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.