ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ChromaDex stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.