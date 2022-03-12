ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ChromaDex stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

