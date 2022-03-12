Christopher Heald Sells 6,421 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $562,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $90.70 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.