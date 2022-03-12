Christine Desaulniers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Director Christine Desaulniers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,200.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$775.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.50 million.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.