Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

