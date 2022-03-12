China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 80.7% in February

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the February 13th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.22.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.