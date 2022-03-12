CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

BBWI stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.