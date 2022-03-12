Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

