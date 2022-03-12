Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

GTLS traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $175.07. The stock had a trading volume of 628,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,333. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

