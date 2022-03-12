Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYRE. State Street Corp bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,136,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HyreCar by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 158,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

