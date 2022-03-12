Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 102,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

