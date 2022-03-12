Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 802.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.25. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
