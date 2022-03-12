Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.