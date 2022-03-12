Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 411,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

