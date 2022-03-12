Cardinal Capital Management Sells 194 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after buying an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.86. 886,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

