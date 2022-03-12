Cardinal Capital Management Sells 132 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Synaptics worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

SYNA traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $205.59. The company had a trading volume of 357,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

