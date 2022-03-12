Cardinal Capital Management Has $12.80 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

