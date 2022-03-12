Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.55. 135,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,634. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day moving average is $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,203 shares of company stock worth $52,384,893 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

