Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.