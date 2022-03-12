Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grifols by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grifols by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grifols by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grifols by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 517,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

