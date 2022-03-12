Captrust Financial Advisors Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.