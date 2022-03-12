Captrust Financial Advisors Has $109,000 Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 203,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $9,035,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.