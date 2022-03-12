Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $143.87 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

