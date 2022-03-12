Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

