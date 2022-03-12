Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,721 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $2,432,548. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

