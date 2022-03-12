CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 686 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

