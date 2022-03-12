CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

