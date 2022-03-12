CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

VOOG traded down $4.62 on Friday, reaching $249.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day moving average is $281.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

