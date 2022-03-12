CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

