Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

