CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 0.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 50,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 12,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.