Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 138

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.62) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.82. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

