Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,052.62

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,052.62 ($66.20) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($66.69). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($66.69), with a volume of 47,834 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,051.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,072.59. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($67.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,989.68 ($6,537.84).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.