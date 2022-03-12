Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the February 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,026.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.
Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.