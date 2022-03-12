Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.13.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. 2,825,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 225.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.