California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $173.20.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

