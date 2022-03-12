California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 120.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

