California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Marcus worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 155,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marcus by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.