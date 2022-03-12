California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Willdan Group worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,833 shares of company stock worth $822,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

