California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

