Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000.

CHY stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

