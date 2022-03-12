BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 638,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.