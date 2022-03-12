Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.00) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

